Crashes, snow halt traffic on Grapevine

Strong winds raked the Taft area on Monday with gusts over 35 miles per hour at times, but the West Side had escaped the worst effects of the weather by early afternoon.

the winds knocked over at lest two big rigs on Highway 58 east of Bakersfield and the winds, snow and rain forced the California Highway Patrol to close Interstate 5 over the Grapevine before noon.

The CHP responded to numerous accidents on the roadway before the closure

Kern County firefighters were dispatched to a report of lines down on Higahy119 near Aport Road south of Valley Acres but there were no reports of widespread power outages.

Winds started kicking up in taft about 1:45 a.m. and gust over 20 miles per hour were common through the morning hours.

Gusts of 37 miles per hour were measured here just afternoon.

A brief rain shower fell in Taft about 12:30 p.m. and the National Weather Service says there's about 50 pecent chance of rain through tonight and showers will be likely for much of the next five days.