Help needed for respite care, facility companion, bereavement support, pet therapy, hairstylists and more

Optimal Hospice Care is recruiting for new Volunteers.

No experience is required, only a compassionate heart and a few hours to share with Kern County area families caring for a terminally ill loved one.There are opportunities in respite care, facility companion, bereavement support, office support, Karaoke team, pet therapy CarePals teams, hairstylists, Vet to Vet support, bi-lingual support, seamstresses and many other areas. Optimal cares for more families in the Kern County area than any other hospice.

Any timevolunteers have available to help will be much appreciated, and they will find great satisfaction in giving back.

Call or email today to get started on a rewarding experience. 661-716-4000 or mkapitza@optimalcares.com or fchavez@optimalcares.com