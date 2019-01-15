Highway 395 claimed two more lives over the weekend.

On Friday, at around 10:30 p.m., dispatchers received calls about a head-on collision inside of Adelanto city limits. Adam West, a 59-year-old Los Alamitos resident, crossed over a double yellow line into oncoming traffic and struck Mark Snow, a 35-year-old resident of Helendale. Both men were pronounced dead on the scene at 10:53 p.m. and 10:54 p.m. respectively.

The SBCSD Adelanto Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the circumstances of the collision.

On Friday, a land surveyor found skeletal remains in the desert near Barstow. The remains were recovered the following day, due to dangerous weather conditions, on Saturday.

Additional examinations will be conducted to determine the cause of death and identity of the decedent. Anyone with information is urged to contact San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department-Homicide at (909)-387-3589 or the Coroner Division at (909)-387-2978.

There were also two accidents in and near Ridgecrest over the weekend. Ridgecrest Police Department was called on Friday to assist in an accident in Inyokern, at Jacks Ranch Road and West Inyokern Road, at 10:54 a.m. The two-vehicle accident blocked multiple lanes and there were injuries reported from both parties.

There was another accident on Saturday on North Norma Street and West Inyokern Road. The vehicles were partially blocking the road; however, no injuries were reported.