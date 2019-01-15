John Wilhorn was awarded the honor of Eagle Scout by Troop 291 in a special ceremony Saturday at the Ridgecrest Presbyterian Church. In attendance were Wilhorn’s mother and grandfather, scoutmaster, uncles and other mentors who helped him complete his Eagle Service Project at the Ridgecrest Animal Shelter. The Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank in the Boy Scouts of America.

The Court of Honor Ceremony included the Lighting of the Eagle Trail, in which Wilhorn lit candles to correspond to the steps in his Eagle Scout journey with the help of a narration from Scoutmaster Joe Melendez.

Wilhorn’s Eagle Service Project involved improving the dog visitation area at the Ridgecrest Animal Shelter. The project included refurbishing, painting and rebuilding three wrought iron benches, repainting a fire hydrant, and installing red, white and blue plastic slats in 75 feet of chainlink fence. Wilhorn planned the project, raised funds and purchased materials. Wihorn’s mentors and volunteers were recognized during the ceremony.

Wilhorn received his Eagle medal from his mother, Tamara Hellman. His grandfather presented him with an Eagle Scout certificate. He then presented his mother and his grandfather with miniature Eagle Scout pins to thank them for their support. In a particularly poignant moment, his grandfather spoke of Wilhorn’s grandmother who was no longer around to see the ceremony but who got her grandson started in scouting.

Wilhorn’s recognized his mentors, then took the Eagle Pledge.

The event concluded with a luncheon, complete with an elaborate Eagle Scout cake.

Ridgecrest Animal Shelter Supervisor Mary Stage was in attendance at the ceremony. She spoke highly of Wilhorn.

“It was just an amazing project that he did. It has been very helpful,” Stage said.

She added that many people want to help the shelter and never actually follow through, but not Wilhorn.

“This kid was really on it. He really followed through. He is an amazing kid.”

Hellman said she is proud of her son for accomplishing the project. A neighbor also attended the ceremony and said she is proud of Wilhorn.

Wilhorn said the most important part of the experience was experiencing leadership and helping the animal shelter. He said that helping the animals was important to him, although at the moment he has two cats rather than dogs.

“It’s good to go into scouting, you learn leadership,” he concluded.