Gusts up to 45 miles per hour possible

Taft and the rest of the San Joaquin Valley are under a wind advisory until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Sustained winds from the southeast of 10 to 25 miles per hour with gusts to 45 are possible in the area with much higher gusts in the extreme southern end of the Valley.

Gusts of 70 miles per hour were recorded near the bottom of the Grapevine at 12:55 p.m.

In addition to the winds, some rain is also possible.

There is a chance of rain through the evening hours on Tuesday and up to a quarter of an inch could fall, according to the National Weather Service.