This year’s community celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day will take place on Jan. 21 at Crossroads Community Church.

The theme this year is “Where do we stand?” according to Eddie Edwards of the Ridgecrest MLK Committee.

The program will feature Crossroads Community Church pastor Bill Corley as the keynote speaker. Edwards said Corley will also deliver a pre-message on Sunday at Crossroads’ 10:30 a.m. Service.

Edwards is a long-time supporter of the annual event and was the one responsible for bringing it to Ridgecrest nearly 20 years ago after it was no longer held on the base. She supported the initial MLK Jr. Celebrations with her time and money.

“Everything came out of my pocket,” she remembered with a laugh.

Without giving too much away, Edwards spoke a bit about what the MLK Jr. Monday program would cover.

She said the service will touch on how the country is divided and how at some point people have to decide where they stand.

“In this world, in our country and in our community, there are all types of tensions socially, economically, racially and politically. These divides continue to deteriorate our relationships as humans,” according to a release from the committee explaining the theme.

“Dr. King said, ‘The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.’ Where do you stand? We agree that you can’t change the world, but together we can change Ridgecrest one relationship at a time.”

“The basic biblical principle is to love each other as Jesus loves us,” Edwards said.

Edwards added that as with every year, working on the event for her is a labor of love.

“To me this is my heart, the Martin Luther King Jr. thing is my heart.”

Edwards will also be the speaker at the Democratic Club of the High Desert at its luncheon meeting Saturday at the Homestead Restaurant. The Homestead Restaurant is located at 901 N. Heritage Drive. Edwards will speak on the life and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and her history with the local event. Tia Courtney, Exalted Ruler of Ridgecrest Elks Lodge No. 1913 will also provide an overview of the programs undertaken by the organization.

The meeting is free. Lunch can be purchased at 11:30 a.m., and the program begins at noon.

The MLK Jr. Celebration has taken place in Ridgecrest for around 15 or 16 year, Edwards said. During that time it has rotated among different venues including various churches and the Historic USO Building.

The event is always non-denomination, with people of all faiths welcome.

“Everyone is encouraged,” Edwards said. “That is why we call it a day of unity, because it doesn’t matter what religion you are – it’s a community event.”

The event will run around an hour. People are encouraged to come early, since it is usually well attended and parking fills up quickly.

“Last year Victory [Baptist Church] was filled to capacity,” Edwards said. “We are expecting to fill Crossroads as well.”

The church nursery will be open and the service will be followed by a light lunch.

The celebration will also feature the MLK Community Choir, composed of community members under the direction of the Methodist Church community choir director.

Edwards said it is not too late for community members who want to participate in the choir. She asked those who are interested to call Allen Robins at 760-608-1576 for more information.



