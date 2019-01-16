Bulk water station concerns, the Groundwater Authority, and even Facebook rumors were topics at the Indian Wells Valley Water District board of directors meeting Monday night.

Bulk water station upgrades were a heavily discussed topic by both the board and the public, so much so that the agenda item was moved to the beginning of the meeting after public comments.

All of the updates on the bulk water station upgrades were the same as they were during the plant and equipment committee meeting on Jan. 8. The last day to use the Kendall/Brady location is Feb. 19, where it should reopen in mid-April, though the renovations could be done in as early as four to six weeks.

“We want to minimize disruption as much as possible,” IWVWD General Manager Don Zdeba said, reiterating his statement made during the P&E committee meeting.

There are currently 39 registered bulk water haulers, a handful of which showed up to the meeting to discuss possible alternatives or to voice their concerns. The residents’ concerns are not with the upgrades themselves, but rather the location change that they will have to endure while construction is ongoing.

“You’ve given us some things to think about,” IWVWD board president Don Cortichiato said after the public was done commenting.

The IWVWD has started researching some alternatives as of Tuesday.

“It is our intent to come up with an alternative solution,” Zdeba said, mentioning that the Sunland water station will be open. Though nothing is official, there may be an alternative solution that includes offering non-potable water to bulk water haulers.

‘Facebook is not gospel’

During the Nov. 13 regular board meeting, a member of the public brought up what he assumed was an issue with the automated meter infrastructure causing a higher water bill. This led to the spread of information on Facebook alleging problems with the new smart meters.

“Facebook is not gospel,” Zdeba said Monday.

Zdeba reported that after checking with staff, IWVWD pulled the customer’s meter and it came back 99.5 percent accurate. Upon investigation, it was determined that the customer turned off water to his trees, hence the lower bill.

“Also, our Field Service Technician was told by him that he had planted new sod in the side yard. This likely would require frequent watering resulting in the higher bill,” Zdeba said.

There are approximately 4,000 registers using the new technology at this time, and there has been “fewer than or around six customers” who have had issues, all of which have been resolved, according to Chief Financial Officer Ty Staheli.

The majority of the issues can be explained as easily as there being a leak, or someone leaving a hose on, Staheli said.

Zdeba encouraged people to contact the water district if they are experiencing issues.

“When people have questions, ask someone who can get you the right answers,” IWVWD board member Ron Kicinski said, referencing an article that a councilmember had posted on an official page without voicing concerns directly to the water district, as well as a letter to the editor posted in the Daily Independent.

Groundwater Authority

Discussion turned to the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority. Zdeba provided updates on the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and Policy Advisory Committee (PAC) meetings held on Jan. 3. IWVWD board member Stan Rajtora said that people need to come to the TAC and PAC meetings in order to stop “getting misinformed.”

“They can be long, and they can be boring, but they can also be interesting,” he said.

This led into public comment on having the meetings televised, which is something scheduled on the agenda for discussion during the district’s board workshop on Jan. 23.

Many of the updates given during the meetings were previously presented during committee meetings the following week, with the exception of tank inspection/cleaning. Bowman tanks are the last to be inspected/cleaned, and the project should be done by Thursday.

Lastly, there was some confusion on what role the IWVWD has with the Groundwater Authority. Comment from the public encouraged the district to resist the increasing regulations imposed on water agencies.

“It is not our job to tell the government to shove it up their nose,” board member David Saint-Amand said. He recommends that the community keep an eye on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s water tax, and to write the government to voice their concerns.

“We do our best and we do it for our community,” Kicinski said.

The next IWVWD regular board meeting will be Feb. 11, at 6 p.m.