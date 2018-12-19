Richetta Nicholas, age 85 from Redding, CA passed into the gates of heaven with her family by her side, on December 4, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center in Redding, CA.

Richetta was born October 31, 1933 on the Memeo Ranch in McCloud, CA to Augustino and Semira Memeo. Richetta was raised in McCloud where she met the love of her life William “Bill” Nicholas. They married on August 31, 1952 in McCloud. Richetta and Bill happily raised their three boys in McCloud where she made many memories and long-lasting friends. Richetta will always be remembered for her smile and laugh, her loving hello, her kindness, a giving soul, fabulous Italian cooking, and the way she tirelessly cared for her family. Many will remember her as the “candy lady” because she always had a special treat available at a moment’s notice. She truly was the perfect hostess and loved celebrating every occasion to the fullest. Richetta had a remarkable way of making everybody feel special. Her advice, always given with kindness, wisdom and based in faith, she will ever be known as having an understanding ear and compassionate heart.

Richetta is survived by her children; Stanley (Beth), Raymond (Sherry), Steven (Simra) and grand-children; Paul Nicholas, Joe Nicholas and Jessica Nicholas, and great grandchildren; Maddison Nicholas and Olivia Griffin all of Redding, CA; sister and brother in-law Angie and Louis Biagini of Santa Clara, CA; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Richetta was preceded in death by her husband Bill, parents Augustino and Semira, and sister Inez Riccomini.

Richetta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. The world lost a beautiful lady, and heaven gained a gracious and giving angel. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Redding, CA. She will be laid to rest with her beloved Bill at 11:00 a.m., Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery, Igo, CA. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Mercy Hospice – 1544 Market Street, Redding, CA 96001 or St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 2040 Walnut Avenue, Redding, CA 96001.