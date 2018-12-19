Gertrude “Trudy” Merrill passed away at home on December 12, 2018, at the age of 74.

Born in Arkansas, she helped manage the family business for over 30 years.

She will be remembered by her family as a loving mother who attended all of her children’s sports games and devoted grandmother with a big heart.

She loved genealogy, quilting, dolls, and helping people, and attended both the local Mormon and Baptist churches.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Merrill Sr.; and is survived by her children: Douglas, Amy, David, Audra, Allison, Richard, Jeffrey, and Andrea; as well as 19 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her brother Bud; and sister Helen; and she is survived by her niece, Ramona.

Funeral services will take place Thursday, December 20, at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Mount Shasta.