Nettie G. Turner passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, just four months shy of her 80th birthday.

She was born on April 13, 1939, in Stoystown, Pennsylvania, to Charles and Gladys Evans. She married her husband of 30 years, Dwayne J. Turner, in July of 1966. He preceded her in death in 1996.

Nettie’s unconditional love for her children, family and friends mattered most to her and there was never a doubt that you were hers. She never missed a chance to sing and dance to Tina Turner; enjoyed ketchup on everything; surrounded herself with flowers, her favorites being orchids; called Halloween her favorite holiday; and had Christmas twinkle lights burning bright all year round. She was known for her legendary sense of style, travels to all the Hawaiian islands and her racy red sports cars.

She is survived by her sister Gloria Beaman; daughter Jean Davis; sons Mike Turner and Scott Turner; and stepsons Dwight Turner (Theresa) and Kirk Halsey (Bobby); grandchildren Gena Phelps (Michael), Ryan Zagala (Kelley), Leah Rozzi, Ashley Menchaca (Junior), Katrina Hernandez (PJ) and Douglas Turner (Karah); great-grandchildren Brennan and Derek Phelps, Danica and Ryley Zagala, Pedro and Gabriel Hernandez, Don and Zek Turner; niece and nephews Bobby Beaman (Annie) and children Robert and Danny, Greg Beaman (Monica) and children Gregory, Olivia and Brien, Denise Ransom (Doug) and children Kendall and Brett.

Please join us as we gather together to celebrate Nettie’s life on Saturday, Jan. 5, 10 a.m., at Holland and Lyons Mortuary in Ridgecrest.

She will forever be in our hearts: our mom, sister, aunt and great-gramma from the desert, in keeping her spirit with us through our treasured memories and remembrances of her unconditional love.