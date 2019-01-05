Warren Argyle Tripp died on Dec. 24, 2018, in Ridgecrest at the age of 97. He will be joining his wife, Maria Tripp, who passed away in September of 2017 in California. They met in Germany while Warren was serving in the Army during World War II. They fell in love, married, spent their lives together and were loved by all their family.

A service will be held in Red Rock Canyon State Park, Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 10:30 a.m. Following the service, there will be a reception in Ridgecrest at 337 Lincoln St.

Maria was born in Germany and grew up during the height of World War II. She enjoyed fishing, walking and cooking for her family. She often reminisced about foraging the Black Forest for edible mushrooms.

Warren served in the National Guard in the 1930s and in the Army during World War II as a communication specialist. After that, he worked in Ridgecrest for the phone company on the base. He also served as an Airman in the Air Force and then in the Navy Seabee Reserves as a Chief Petty Officer until he retired. He remained proud of his service and kept his Seabee hat at his bedside.

Warren leaves behind a brother; the couple leaves behind a daughter, a son, their children and many grandchildren.