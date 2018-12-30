It's one of the hot fishing spots in the region

JIM MATTHEWS'S PICKS OF THE WEEK

1. The California Aqueduct in the Taft region remains the number one pick for another week. The striped bass from five to eight pounds are still being caught in pretty decent numbers and a lot of fat fish over the 18-inch minimum keeper size. Flukes and Gitzit-style baits are still the best bet. For an update on this bite, call Bob's Bait Bucket in Bakersfield at 661-833-8657 or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351.

2. With Apollo Park Lake not getting a plant for two weeks in a row (and expected both weeks), that means this last week of the month will be the week the fish finally go in. The plants are twice a month this season, so the rainbows should finally arrive. The trout from the last stock have spread out and still a few are showing on MiceTails or wacky-rigged Power Worms. PowerBait is also a decent bet. For an update on this bite, call Apollo Park at 661-940-7701 or Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

3. The catfish bite at Quail Lake is the sleeper pick of the week. This bite has been best in the evenings and into the night, and the top action has been at the outlet on big wads of chicken liver or big hunks of mackerel or mackerel heads fly-lined out. Fish to 15 pounds were reported this week. For an update on the action, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

WESTERN SIERRA

LAKE ISABELLA: Very light fishing pressure. The best action remains for catfish but overall the bite is just fair at best. There are still a few fish from two to four pounds being caught and an occasional larger catfish. Top baits have been clams, shad, and dip baits. While the bite is best early and late, some fish are showing throughout the day and night (if you want to brave the cold). There continue to be a few crappie reports in the French Gulch area on small minnow or jigs tipped with bait. Very few bass or bluegill reported. For fishing information: Bob's Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com, North Fork Marina at 760-376-1812, or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

KERN RIVER: The trout bite remains pretty fair, but getting light fishing pressure. The upper river was planted in section 4 last week. All three sections on the upper river were plant two and four weeks ago. The best bite has been on crickets, nightcrawlers, and salmon eggs. Fly anglers are seeing unseasonably good fishing on small numphs fished in deeper runs in the low flows, especially in the upper reaches of the roadside water and up into the wild trout water past the Johnsondale bridge. There has even been some dry-fly action. The lower river flows are very low and the bite has been slow on bass with nightcrawlers or plastic worms. No DFW plants slated for the lower river this fall-winter season. The catfish action has been pretty slow to fair in the pools on clams and nightcrawlers. Information: Kern River Fly Shop 760-376-2040 or (www.kernriverflyfishing.com) or Gateway Market 760-376-2424.

AQUEDUCT NEAR TAFT: This is the best action in the region with a fair to good bite on stripers and most continue to be chunky fish. Many are over the minimum keeper size with a lot of fish from five to eight pounds. Flukes, Gitzit, and Lucky Craft-style lures and jerkbaits are all getting fish, and some fish are also showing on large, live minnows. Catfish are also still fair on shad, sardines, anchovies, blood worms, chicken liver, and Wussy Bait. Anglers are reminded the limit on stripers is two fish greater than 18 inches, while the largemouth limit is five fish. Information: Bob's Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

MILL CREEK PARK AND CANAL: Very slow, no reports of catfish or carp this week.

RIVER WALK PARK LAKE: No trout are slated to be planted by the DFW this fall/winter season. The bluegill and carp action is slow. Carp are best on Powder Bait or Wussy Bait and other dough baits. Very slow other species with only an occasional bass being caught on plastics or nightcrawlers. Information Bob's Bait 661-833-8657.

HART PARK LAKE: No trout are slated to be planted by the DFW this fall/winter season. All the other species are slow, with only a few bass and carp being reported.

TRUXTUN LAKE: There has been a pretty fair crappie bite for anglers fishing small minnows with more decent catches reported again this past week. Also a few bass caught on drop-shot plastic, jigs, or nightcrawlers. No trout are slated to be planted by the DFW this fall/winter season. The bluegill and carp bites are also slow with a few bluegill still being caught by anglers fishing nightcrawler pieces on the bottom, and a few carp still being caught on dough baits.

MING LAKE: There was a DFW trout plant last week, and the bite was pretty decent over the weekend. The crappie bite has remained pretty fair on small, live minnows. Most of these fish are eight to 10-inch fish reported. The largemouth bite is also pretty fair on plastics and nightcrawlers. Plants will be 500-pounds this season, and this week's plant is the only one this month with another this size in January. Bluegill, catfish, and carp are all slow.

BRITE LAKE: No DFW trout plants yet this season, but there is a pretty good crappie bite for anglers fishing mid-lake from float tube with small jigs. Most of the fish are eight to 10 inches long. In addition, there continues to be a lot of small bass around a pound also showing in this action. Anglers targeting the bass are doing best on garlic nightcrawlers or small plastics fished along the shore.

BUENA VISTA LAKES: There was a 3,000-pound plant of rainbow trout last week and the bite remains pretty fair on Mice Tails with garlic oil or garlic nightcrawlers. Very few crappie reports, and the bluegill, carp, and bass bites are slow. Fishing information: Bob's Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

WOOLLOMES LAKE: No reports.

SUCCESS LAKE: The bite here has continued to slow. A few bass continue to show on smaller plastics fished drop-shot and split-shot style in deeper water. Most of the bass are in the two-pound range. The crappie are getting little pressure but a few continue to be caught on small minnows. Bluegill very slow and few catfish reported. Information: Sequoia Fishing Company at 559-539-5626, www.sequoiafishingcompany.com or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

KAWEAH LAKE: The bass bite has slowed way down with fair deep-water action on finesse baits fished on structure. Other bites have slowed with no reports of other species. Information: Sierra Sporting Goods at 559-592-5212.

HIGH DESERT WATERS

VICTORVILLE REGION

HESPERIA LAKE: The trout action remains fair to good with weekly, 1,000-pound plants continuing each Thursday. Most of the fish are one to two pounds, but some bigger fish are in each plant. Hot spots have been the drain, Finger Cove, and along the grassy bank. PowerBait in rainbow or garlic chartreuse has been the best bet, but some fish are showing on inflated nightcrawlers or small trout jigs in white and yellow. Top fish this past week was a 10-4 rainbow landed by Ray Gonzales, Hesperia, from Finger Cove. Jose Bojorquez, Barstow, had a 4-8 on a meal worm at the drain, and Robert Carillo, Hesperia, had a four-pounder at the drain on Velveeta cheese. No catfish reports this past week. Lake information: 800-521-6332 or 760-244-5951.

JESS RANCH LAKES: The trout action slowed over the past week, with just fair action on PowerBait (especially chartreuse, salmon red, and hatchery pellet), nightcrawlers, and some on small trout jigs and Mice Tails. Most trout are around two pounds. Top spots have been the northern and western shores of lake 2 and the eastern logged shore and western shore near the drain of lake 3. Very slow action on bass, bluegill, and catfish. For more information call (760)240-1107 or go to www.jessranchlakesnews.com.

MOJAVE NARROWS: County trout plants are weekly. No report. No bluegill or bass reports this week. The park is closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Information, call 760-245-2226.

HIGH DESERT WATERS

ANTELOPE VALLEY REGION

APOLLO PARK LAKE: Last week's tentatively slated trout plant didn't go in, so the bite has been slow to fair. There are still some rainbows showing with the fish spread all around the complex. The best bite has been on drop-shot Power Worms in white or pink fished wacky style. The nightcrawler-salmon egg combo and PowerBait have also been getting a few fish. Most of the rainbows are in the two-pound class. Stocks will be twice a month this season with about 900 pounds per stock, so there should be a plant this week. The panfish, carp, and catfish bites have finally slowed way down. For more information, contact Apollo Park at 661-940-7701 or Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

JACKSON LAKE (NEAR WRIGHTWOOD): The bite on small bluegill finally died this week with the cold weather. Very cold at night with sheet ice on the lake most mornings. No trout plants yet, and no bass reported. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

LAKE PALMDALE: The lake is closed to fishing until February 2, when trout season will kick off with heavy stocks of fish. The trout planting has already started, and a total of 88,000 pounds are scheduled to be planted for the upcoming season. Call the Palmdale Fin & Feather Club for membership and fishing information at 661-947-2884 or go to website at www.palmdalefinandfeatherclub.com.

QUAIL LAKE: The morning, evenings, and nights have been cold, but there has been a surprisingly decent winter catfish bite the past three weeks and light fishing pressure. Most anglers are fishing right at the outlet and using big wads of chicken liver or mackerel heads fly-lined out. Most of the fish are around three pounds, but there were a pair of 15-pound class cats caught Christmas evening. The evening bite has been best. No striper reports this weekOther species are very slow. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

CALIFORNIA AQUEDUCT (Little Rock to Quail Lake stretch): The whole length of the aqueduct has a lot of shad, and there has been a fair catfish bite on the west end of the valley on cut baits, including quite a few white catfish. There also continues to a pretty fair number of largemouth bass showing on spinnerbaits and white jigs in the east end of the valley, especially around 72nd east. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

CENTRAL PARK LAKE (CALIFORNIA CITY): The carp action has been slow to fair on dough baits with cooler weather slowing this bite and keeping anglers away. The bluegill and catfish bite have really slowed down.

LITTLE ROCK RESERVOIR: No reports. Access remains restricted some days because of heavy equipment use. Few walk-in angler reports this week. The Palmdale Water District has an ongoing sediment removal project, and the U.S. Forest Service (Angeles National Forest) may close the area in the future.

SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAIN WATERS

SILVERWOOD: Continued light fishing pressure, but the striper bite has continues pretty fair off the pay dock and up into both Cleghorn and Miller canyons, mostly on sardines, anchovies, lug worms. Most are small -- under three pounds -- but a few bigger fish on swimbaits. The largemouth have been slow with only an occasional fish on a nightcrawler or plastic worm fished slow and deep. A few crappie are showing on nightcrawlers and meal worms, mostly off the dock. A reminder: the dam is closed to angler access. Anglers should be aware of health advisories for the consumption of fish from this lake because of high PCB and mercury levels in the fish flesh and skin. Here's the direct link to a PDF brochure explaining consumption recommendations: http://www.oehha.ca.gov/fish/so_cal/pdf_zip/081013KioskadvySilverwood.pdf. Dock fishing is allowed for $3 for adults, $2 for kids and seniors. Private boats must be inspected for zebra and quagga mussels. Boats with wet lower units will be turned away. Boats inspected and tagged at Diamond Valley and Perris will be allowed at Silverwood. The park is open seven days a week. Information: marina 760-389-2299, state park 760-389-2281, Silverwood Country store 760-389-2423.

BIG BEAR LAKE: Very light fishing pressure with very cold mornings and evenings. Few reports, but some trout from 1-8 to three pounds are showing from the dam buoy line east to the west public launch ramp along the north shore. Chartreuse garlic and salmon egg PowerBait have been the best bets, but inflated nightcrawlers on slip bobber rigs is still a good bet. All of the public and private marinas have shut down. For information on fishing, call Big Bear Sporting Goods at 909-866-3222 or visit the store's Facebook page.

GREGORY LAKE: No recent trout plants and light fishing pressure. Only an occasional trout reports. Lake and fishing information at 909-338-2233 or on the website at lakegregoryrecreation.com/fish. Fishing updates are posted infrequently on the park's Facebook page or website.

GREEN VALLEY LAKE: No report. The lake facilities closed Oct. 31 and plants won't begin again until next April. The website is www.gvlfishing.com and the Facebook page is Green Valley Lake Fishing.

INTERSTATE 5 LAKES

CASTAIC: The striper bite has been pretty consistent this past week with some anglers reporting five-fish limits of fish to five pounds. The best bite has been at the buoy line, Kong Island, and Sharon's Rest for boat anglers, while shore anglers have had their best luck along the dam next to the main launch ramp and the west ramp. The best bite for both shore and boat anglers has been on cut baits, lug worms, and nightcrawlers. Boat anglers are getting some fish on trolled umbrella rigs on the points or on ice jigs on suspended fish. While most of the fish are under three pounds, some seven to eight-pound fish continue to show. The largemouth and smallmouth bite is slow with only a few fish showing on drop-shot plastics or small jigs, especially in the lower lake. The crappie, bluegill, and catfish bites are all very slow in both the upper and lower lakes. There is a DFW trout plant slated for this week (the second plant of the season, with the first five weeks ago and consisting of a very small load of fish). For information call the marina at 661-775-6232 (www.CastaicLake.com) or Tackle Express at 661-251-8700.

PYRAMID: DFW trout plant slated for this week. No reports yet. The striper bite has been fair on sardines, lug worms, and chicken liver for both boat and shore anglers. The fish are in deeper water off the points and (for shore anglers) in the canal by the front entrance booth and the rocks near the boat shop. Few fish over three pounds. A few catfish are showing for shore anglers on the same baits in the same areas. The largemouth and smallmouth bass have been slow to fair on nightcrawlers, plastics, and jigs fished in 20-plus feet of water on the points and steep dropoffs. The bluegill and crappie bites are very slow. There is a health warning about eating fish from Pyramid Lake (except the rainbow trout). More information at this link: http://www.oehha.ca.gov/fish/so_cal/pyramidlake2013.html. Information: Emigrant Landing entrance booth at 661-295-7155 or Tackle Express at 661-251-8700.

COLORADO RIVER

EASTERN SIERRA

TROUT PLANTS

OCEAN FISHING REPORT

YOUR FISHING REPORTS

