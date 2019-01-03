After a solid 6-5 start to the 2018-19 season under first-year head coach Chris Dugan, the Cerro Coso Community College Coyotes will look to start Central Valley Conference play tonight at home versus the Columbia College Claim Jumpers.

The Coyotes played their first home game in over a month and a half earlier this week on Monday afternoon and played some great team basketball during an 89-75 victory over the Mt. San Antonio College Mounties.

In the win, Cerro Coso got off to yet another hot start at home when they shot an eye-opening 9-of-9 from behind the arc out of the gate in the first half and finished 14-of-20 as a team. Up 42-25 at halftime, the Coyotes were able to maintain a steady lead the rest of the way over the Mounties.

As a team, the Coyotes had very impressive ball movement on the afternoon and had 22 assists on 30 of their baskets made.

Freshman forward Jordan Pumphrey, who is averaging a team-high 19.3 points per game on 56.9 percent shooting from the field in 11 contests this season, led the way against Mt. Sac in a stellar performance with 19 points (8-of-12 attempts made from the floor and 3-of-3 from three-point range), four rebounds, three blocked shots, three assists and two steals.

First-year guard Isiah Thomas tacked on 16 points and dished out seven assists, while sophomore guard Brock Duffield and freshman guard each added 14 points of their own. Also for Cerro Coso, freshman forward Vernon Hardison had a double-double with 10 points and a team-high 15 rebounds.

In a losing effort for the Mounties, freshman guard Gabe Ontiveros scored a season-high 27 points off the bench on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and 13 free-throws made on a whopping 19 attempts.

Cerro Coso will look to improve to 3-0 at Raymond A. McCue Athletic Complex on Thursday night against a very talented Columbia team, who has started its season with a 9-3 record headed into CVC play. The Coyotes will continue to be without two of their key players in sophomore forward Mark Moreno and freshman guard Colyn Waldron tonight versus the Jumpers because of injuries.