Marcus Pepper and Gracie Williams competed in the 2018 Holiday Festival at Arizona State University in Tempe during December.

There were 1,000 swimmers competing in the event from Arizona, California, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, and Wyoming.

Pepper posted a best time in the 25 free 23.01 A placing 35th. He finaled in the 100 fly placing 14th overall with a best time of 53.83 AA, placed 12th in the 50 fly with a time of 24.74, and he swam a 52.80 in the 100 free.

Williams competed in nine events and finals in each even swimming a total of 18 races over the course of three days. She placed 13th in the 100 breast 1:10.12 AA, placed ninth in the 200 back with a time of 2:09.71 AA, and placed fourth in the 50 free with a 24.73 AA. She also placed eighth in the 100 back with a 1:00.33 AA and 7th in the 100 fly 59. 62 AA, placed fourth in the 200 IM and ninth in the 100 free.