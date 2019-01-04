Yreka Miners head track and field coach Pam Borg announced this week that she is stepping down after two years in the position.

Borg, a longtime teacher and coach at YHS, said she will remain head coach of the Miner cross country team, which won two boys Division 4 State titles with her at the helm in 2011 and 2013.

Borg took over as head track and field coach after longtime coach Orlyn Culp left the school. She had previously been an assistant coach with the track program. She told the Daily News that she hopes to be an assistant track coach at YHS once a new head coach is announced.

“The relationships that have been built will be ones that last a lifetime,” Borg said. “Thank you to everyone for your love and support of the Yreka High Track and Field program.”

In a Facebook post on the YHS track and field page that was published Tuesday night, Borg explained why she was stepping down.

“My decision has been a really tough one – with lots of sleepless nights – as my decision affects so many people, especially my athletes,” Borg wrote. “I never wanted to be head coach of two sports from the day I started coaching at YHS, as it is a huge family and personal time sacrifice added on to my regular teaching days.... I've been coaching two sports for the last 32 years, with the last 22 years at YHS”

Borg said when she “reluctantly” took over as head track and field coach after Culp resigned, “it was with the blessing of all the coaches wanting to support me...which they have been extremely supportive and fun to work with. However, that same coaching staff is no longer intact. Most have moved on to other commitments, which I totally understand and respect, but it leaves a huge hole with four positions to fill. It is a huge undertaking to find four coaches in six weeks as it has been tough to find one (jumps coach) over the past two years.”

Last season, the Miners track and field team qualified for the CIF State Championships in two girls events.

Alisha McFall qualified in the 100-meter dash, while McFall, Sophia Gliatto, Lena Fogle, and Anya Ireson-Janke qualified in the 1x100 relay event. Kylie Goodrich competed at State as an alternate because Ireson-Janke had previous commitments at the time in regards to her senior project.

When asked by the Daily News of memorable experiences coaching the track team last season, Borg said a highlight was certainly taking members of the girls squad to State, which she said “was so much fun.”

“Watching the girls compete against the best of California was so rewarding and exciting,” she said. “The trip was fun from start to finish. Also, I loved watching our athletes expressions when they achieved a personal best mark throughout the season. They are priceless moments to share with them.”

She also has many fond memories of working at meets with “fun volunteers.”

“I have been blessed with having past and present team parents help me facilitate the meets,” Borg said. “When I would be getting stressed about something not going right, they would always make me laugh. Home meets are usually the most memorable, as the athletes get to shine in front of family and friends”.

Borg said that the coaches she worked with made “the whole job so much more fun. We laugh at practices, at meets, on the bus trips, and it’s usually about ourselves doing something funny, or the athletes being silly. My coaches are professionals and know how to get the job done, but it's been extra special to have ones you respect and have a good time sharing in the coaching experience. They have also been a special blessing to me the last two years. I couldn't have done my job without their support.”

On the YHS track and field Facebook page, a number of people expressed how much Borg will be missed as head track and field coach at YHS.

“I am so thankful that you were my first track coach ever,” Alisha McFall wrote. “I will forever cherish the memories made! Thank you so very much for taking your time with me and the rest of the athletes.”

Audrey Stott, who has been a member of the YHS track and field team, had this to say about Borg on the Facebook post.

“I’ll remember all of the amazing things you have done for me and my family,” Stott said. “Thank you for being a great coach. We’ll miss you.”

Yreka tentatively opens the track and field season with a home meet on Friday, March 16.







