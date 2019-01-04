Taft beats Lompoc, Sierra Pacific and Moro bay to advance to championship game before losing

After Christmas, the boys varsity basketball team headed over to Santa Maria to take part in a tournament. The boys finished with a 3-1 record, making it to the championship game. They were unable to overcome the Mira Monte Lions and took second place in the tournament.



In their first game of the weekend, they played the Lompoc Braves. In a close match up, the Wildcats got the win 59-56.



Dylan Self led the team in scoring with 24 points. He also led the team in rebounds and assists with nine rebounds and six assists and he had a steal. Connor McAfee finished the game with 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a team leading six steals. Tyler Terrell scored 10 points, grabbed two rebounds, two assists and one steal. Blake Smith had eight points, four rebounds, an assist and three steals. Drake Null-Silva scored three points and had three rebounds. Craig Popejoy also scored three points and grabbed two rebounds.



The next day of the tournament, the team played the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears. The game ended 74-56, with the Wildcats earning another victory.



The team had four players who scored double digits in the game. Self had 20, Terrell had 5, McAfee finished with 13 and Smith scored 12. Austin Massey added eight points, Jeremiah Jeffries had four and Popejoy finished with two. Terrell and Smith led the team with seven rebounds apiece. Self grabbed four, McAfee had three Popejoy had two rebounds and Jeffries and Massey each finished with one.



The third game of the tournament was against the Moro Bay Pirates. The Wildcats got the win with a score of 70-59.



Self finished up the game with 26 points and McAfee scored 15. Smith added nine points, Massey scores 7, Popejoy 6, Terrell 5 and Van Reimers added two points. Smith grabbed a team leading 11 rebounds. McAfee added eight, Massey had four, Self grabbed three, Terrell had two and Jeffries and Popejoy each added one apiece.



The final game of the tournament for the team was the championship game against Mira Monte. Mira Monte won the game by a final score of 77-58.