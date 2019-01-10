Dylan Self leads Wildcats with 21 points

The Taft Union High School Boys varsity boys basketball team suffered its first loss of the season to the Chavez Titans 91-60 to put them 3-1 in the league standings.



Dylan Self scored 23 points to lead the team in scoring. Blake Smith added 18 points, Tyler Terrell scored nine points and Jackson Van Roekel added four points. Craig Popejoy, Austin Massey and Connor McAfee each contributed two points apiece.



Smith led the team in rebounds by grabbing six, Self followed that with five, McAfee and Terrell each grabbed four. Drake Silva-Null and Popejoy each had three, Tucker Banner and Massey each had two and Van Roekel ended with one.



Massey had six assists, Terrell had three, McAfee had two assists and a steal and Smith also had two assists. Self had an assist and a steal, Null-Silva had one assist and Van Roekel had one steal.



