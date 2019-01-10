Taft Union improves to 2-2 in league

The girls varsity basketball team enjoyed a home victory over the Chavez Titans on Tuesday night 42-35.

Reagan Hamilton led the scoring with 10 points, nine rebounds, an assist and three steals. Macayla Wells had seven points and a steal. Alana Iotamo had seven points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Sierra Kozloski scored six points, grabbed five rebounds and two assists. Morgan Pulido had four points and a team leading 11 rebounds. Bree Johansen added four points, four rebounds, an assist, four steals and a block.

Mariah Nevarez scored two points, had two rebounds, three assists and a steal. Chaydin Garcia added two points and two steals. This win puts the team at 2-2 in the league.