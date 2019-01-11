The Burroughs High School boys varsity basketball team fought hard until the very end against defending Mojave River League champion Hesperia High School on Thursday night at the Burroughs Barn.

Despite the 61-52 loss, the Burros kept up with an extremely talented Scorpions team led by standout shooting guard Jaden Shackelford and his 29 points.

The 6-foot-3-inch senior, who is coming off a dynamic 50-point outburst during Hesperia’s 95-78 win over Serrano High School on Tuesday, is the No. 7 ranked recruit in the entire state of California and will be playing for head coach Avery Johnson at the University of Alabama in 2019-20.

Shackelford still made it look easy throughout the night, whether it be nifty moves to score on the paint or a step-back three-pointer to help his team pad its lead over Burroughs.

As for the Burros, they were able to stay within striking distance in the first half and trailed just 25-23 at halftime.

“Let me tell you, of course I wanted to win this game, but I’m so damn proud of them,” said Burroughs second-year head coach Scott Hansen on his team’s effort against Hesperia. “They played a hell of a game and they gave Hesperia everything they wanted to.”

However, despite such a strong defensive effort as a team, Burroughs could not get enough shots to fall down the stretch as Hesperia (12-7 overall, 4-0 in MRL play) was able to capitalize on the Burros’ mistakes on offense.

Burroughs senior guard Dabrien Skipworth led the way with a team-high 17 points by continuously attacking the basket in the hard-fought loss, which dropped Burroughs to 13-7 overall and 3-1 in MRL play.

Sophomore guard Evan Hansen tacked on 14 points in a well-rounded game, while senior guard Trevor Frisbee made a few three-pointers en route to 12 points on the night.

“He missed his first couple of shots and he’s young, so it gets in his head a little,” Hansen said of his son, Evan. “He needs to not worry about it because he’s a great, great shooter.”

Up next, Burroughs will be back on the road for a crucial contest against Oak Hills High School on Tuesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.