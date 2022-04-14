Taft College held a big party with new friends and old to celebrate its 100th birthday Saturday evening and the college received more than a half-million dollars in donations.
The Taft College Centennial Gala is one of the highlights of a year-long celebration of TC's centennial year.
Both the college and one of its own were feted at the gala.
The college's history was recounted through a slide show and Hall of Fame member Dante Scarnecchia, who came to Taft as an undersized center and went on to coach on five Super Bowl champion teams with the New England Patriots, was the featured guest.
Taft College itself got a big birthday present. Five large donors -- Synagro, Dignity Health, California Resources, Valley Strong Credit Union and Chevron -- donated a total of $600,000 to the Taft College Foundation's legacy fund.
Chevron's gift, presented by new Southern San Joaquin Valley Business Unit Vice President Molly Laegeler was the largest at $250,000.
Chevron has been a major supporter of the college and has a science building named after it.
"Chevron is proud to be a longtime member of the Taft community, which is home to many of our employees. We are so happy to celebrate this special milestone with Taft College by providing this contribution to support vocational education," the company said.
Ken Keller of Dignity Memorial and Mercy Hospitals, Nick Ambrosini of Valley Strong Credit Union and Gabriela Gonzalez of California Resources Corp. all presented $100,000 donations and Jamie Little of Synagro gave $50,000.
Taft College Superintendent-President Dr. Deb Daniels said the legacy donations will fund a new vocational education building on the campus.
Scarnecchia, winner of five Super Bowl rings, was the star of the evening.
Before he spoke, he was surprised by video greetings from New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick former lineman and two-time NCAA wrestling champion Stephen Neal and quarterback Tom Brady.
All three paid tribute to the Patriot offensive line coach for 17 years, a man Brady once called "the greatest offensive line coach in the history of the game."
Scarnecchia recounted his experience in Taft.
He was recruited here by legendary coach Tom Harrell (Harrell, Scarnecchia and the 1966 football team coached by Harrell were all inducted into the Taft College Hall of Fame in 2019).
He said he remembers Harrell's honesty when he was recruited and learned from that.
"He was the most honest guy I've ever known. Brutally honest. He always told the truth," Scarnecchia said. "That's been my philosophy as a football coach."
Harrell told him when he was being recruited from Montebello High School that he would have a place in the dorms and also an on-campus job if he made the team.
He made the team.
Scarnecchia talked about his friendship with another member of the football team, Les Hitchcock, who introduced him to the community.
He said the day Harrell came to Montebello High to recruit him and the day he met Hitchcock are two of the most important days in his life.
He remembers the warm reception, and how people who didn't have much themselves were still willing to share.
"I signed up for Taft and I got the community of Taft," he said.
Scarnecchia said he grew as a student here as well, learning how to take notes, use the library and "separate the important from the unimportant."
"I was a much better student when I left that I was when I came here," he said.
Scarnecchia had a busy schedule during his visit. He appeared at a VIP reception for donors in Bakersfield Thursday, then was interviewed in the TC Student Center by KBAK-TV sportscaster Greg Kerr and answered questions from TC students Friday morning.
