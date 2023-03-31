The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra will hold a composer competition this summer, open to any Kern County resident. Two winners will be chosen to receive a $1,000 prize and will have their work premiered and performed by the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra at one of the Orchestra’s spring 2024 concerts.
“I am very happy that we are able to launch this exciting new BSO initiative.” says Bakersfield Symphony Music Director, Stilian Kirov. “Our main objective is to nurture the music scene in Kern County by discovering talented composers and giving them an opportunity to share their art with our community.”
Holly Arnold, the Symphony’s executive director, also looks forward to the prospect of featuring local composers. “It’s such a great way to engage with our community and provide an incredible opportunity for local, up-and-coming musicians and composers to have their works premiered by a professional orchestra. We love the idea of growing the talent in our local community, and this is a way we can support that.”
Information and applications for the competition can be found on the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra’s website at www.bsonow.org/composer-competition. Scores and applications must be submitted no later than Friday, July 14. Winners will be chosen and announced by August 1st.
