The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra is preparing for the final performance of its ninety-first season and in keeping with tradition, promises to end the season with a spectacular concert that will leave the audience eagerly waiting for the next concert season to begin in the fall.
The final concert begins with Berlioz’s festive and enchanting Roman Carnival Overture. In keeping with the Symphony’s tradition of bringing world-class guest artists to our local stage, two-time Grammy-nominated guest artist Mak Grgić joins the Symphony for Rodrigo’s Fantasia para un gentilhombre, a moving classical guitar solo with orchestral accompaniment. Touted as a “gifted young guitarist” by the New York Times, and a “guitarist to keep an eye on” by the Washington Post, Grgić is considered a star on the worldwide stage. The concert concludes with the beautifully emotive and exciting epic, Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique.
“There is a lot of exciting aspects to experience in the music,” shared Maestro Stilian Kirov. Of course, Symphonie fantastique is a monumental work with a great number of musicians and some extraordinary dramatic content. Berlioz’s Roman Carnaval Overture is also full of virtuosity, brilliance, and beautiful harmonies. We of course are very lucky to have Mak Grgić join us for the concert presenting Rodrigo’s Fantasia para un gentilhombre. This is another extraordinary work in four movements that allows us to travel back in time to 17th century with six short beautiful Spanish dances from this era”. Maestro Kirov added “Each work on the program is a masterpiece, and we wanted to present some music that is already known and some that might be a discovery for our audiences.”
The concert is Saturday, May 6 at Mechanics Bank Theater. Doors open at 5:15pm, an optional pre-concert lecture begins at 5:30pm and the concert starts at 6:30. Tickets start at $30.00. Learn more about this concert and the 2022-2023 BSO season and how to purchase tickets by visiting the website at www.BSOnow.org or call 661-323-7928.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.