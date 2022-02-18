The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra returns for the spring season on Saturday, March 5th by welcoming guest artist Martin Chalifour, principal concertmaster of the Los Angeles Philharmonic with a spectacular solo performance. Doors open at 5:00 pm at Mechanics Bank Theater, an optional pre-concert lecture takes place at 5:15 pm and the concert begins at 6 pm.
The evening begins with the debut performance of the Lewis R. Ament Memorial String Quartet performing the allegro molto from Beethoven’s Ninth String Quartet. Lewis R. Ament was a musician and teacher generous with his time and talents, who made the Bakersfield community a better place to work, play, and live. Lew played in the Bakersfield Symphony, formerly known as the Kern Philharmonic, for over 30 years. After Lew’s passing, his cherished violin was donated to the Symphony by his son and daughter-in-law, Joel and Rose Ament, and has been played by the Symphony’s current concertmaster, Julia Haney, since 2018. The Ament family was so touched by the use of their father’s beloved instrument that they were inspired to donate a full quartet of instruments in his honor. The quartet is made up of Bakersfield Symphony musicians who will perform on the instruments during the concert season and for chamber performances.
After the quartet debut, the orchestra will join the stage along with guest artist, Martin Chalifour, who celebrates his 25th season as Principal Concertmaster for the LA Philharmonic, for a stunning performance of Dvořák's Violin Concerto. “We are all very excited to welcome Martin back to Bakersfield,” noted Music Director Stilian Kirov. “He is a dear friend of the Bakersfield Symphony, and his talent and outstanding artistry always brings enormous inspiration to our community. The Bakersfield Symphony continues its tradition to bring extraordinary world class artists to our concert stage and we cannot wait to experience Martin’s beautiful playing once again.”
The evening will close with Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony.
Through the Symphony’s hybrid education program, local educators have signed up almost 2000 students to view the concert and participate with the optional learning materials created and provided by the Symphony’s director of education engagement, Kendra Green. In addition, as restrictions ease, the Symphony looks forward to welcoming students to live performances.
Tickets are limited and start at $20.00. Learn more about this concert and our 2021-2022 season and how to purchase tickets by visiting our website at www.BSOnow.org or call 661-323-7928.
###
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.