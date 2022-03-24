The Bakersfield Symphony has added a family matinee concert to their season of events this year. The Orchestra will perform Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf, a story beloved by generations, on Saturday, April 2, 2022. The concert will open with an interactive overture of familiar classical pieces and movie tunes from Mozart to Star Wars’ Imperial March.
While the Symphony welcomes families to their regular subscription concerts, this family matinee performance is geared specifically toward families with children, with a shorter and more interactive program and activities in the theater lobby before the performance begins.
“We wanted to create an event that would be fun, engaging, and affordable for every family in our community – even families with children who aren’t ready to sit through a whole evening concert,” says Bakersfield Symphony director of education engagement, Kendra Green.
Local music teacher Anna Santiago joins the Symphony as the narrator for the performance of Peter and the Wolf. “It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to narrate this incredible tone poem,” Anna says. “It’s an incredible honor to team up with the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra to bring Peter and the Wolf to the ears and hearts of children of all ages.”
Doors open at 1 pm and the concert begins at 2 pm at Mechanics Bank Theater. It’s recommended to arrive early as there will be pre-concert activities.
Students from Panama Buena Vista Union School District’s Select Winds will perform in the lobby and festivities include a free children’s art project and refreshments. Ticket prices start at $8.00. Reserve tickets now as seating is limited.
Per CDC guidelines, NO proof of vaccination or negative tests are required.Learn more about this concert and our 2021-2022 season and how to purchase tickets by visiting our website at www.BSOnow.org or call 661-323-7928.
