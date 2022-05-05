The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra wraps up its 2021 -2022 season Saturday, May 7t with a spectacular season finale featuring over eighty musicians performing on stage.
The concert opens with Oscar Navarro’s enchanting and energeticLegacy concerto for oboe, featuring Bakersfield Symphony’s own principal oboist, Laura Arganbright. Ms. Arganbright is an in-demand oboist, also holding principal chairs with The Arizona Philharmonic and Opera Neo Orchestra, as well as a robust list of solo guest appearances throughout the western United States. The season closes with the epic work of Gustav Mahler, Symphony No. 1, Titan.
“We are very excited to bring this monumental program to our audiences” shared Conductor Stilian Kirov. “The music of Mahler is life-changing and the chance to experience a full orchestra of over eighty musicians on stage will be unforgettable”.
Doors open at 5:00 pm at Mechanics Bank Theater, an optional pre-concert lecture takes place at 5:15 pm and the concert begins at 6 pm. Tickets start at $20.00. Learn more about this concert and how to purchase tickets by visiting www.BSOnow.org or call 661-323-7928.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.