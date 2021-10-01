Boo-at-the-Zoo at the California Living Museum is set for Oct. 23 and 24, from
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission for kids 3-12 years old is just $3 (kids must be accompanied by an adult). Admission for guests 13 years and older is $10 and seniors 60-plus are $7. As always, CALM members are free.
This is notyour typical trick-or-treat event.
Instead, there will be spooktacular games to play for prizes, festive decorations, and several of the animals will receive a treat-filled Jack-o-Lantern!
Unlimited rides on the Central California Children’s Railroad are only $2. Food services available or guests are welcome to bring their own picnic lunch. Boo-at-the-Zoo is a safe, kid-friendly event that’s fun for everyone. Goblins of all ages are encouraged to wear costumes.
For information, call 661-872-2256. Visit us on our website, calmzoo.org and on Facebook.
# # #
