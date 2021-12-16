Taft Union High School graduate Dennis Posey has been selected as one of three drum majors for Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band for the 2022-23 season. The head drum major is Nicholas Johnson a music education major from Atwater.
The two assistant drum majors are: Dennis Posey, and Kristine Kemmer, a music composition major from Clovis.
Twenty-two students applied for the drum major positions and were interviewed by the band director, Steven McKeithen. Eleven of those 22 then went on to audition, which included conducting the band of 260 students and answering questions asked by the band members. The band members then ranked the candidates and Posey was ranked in the top 3.
In 2022-23 the Fresno State Bulldog Marching band will perform at all the home games, march in several parades, including the Rose Parade on January 2, 2023 and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Ireland on March 14, 2023.
Posey was drum major at Lincoln Junior High in 2014-15 and the drum major at Taft High in 2018-19. Two other Taft High alumni are also in the Fresno State band, Nathaniel Morris and Dennis’ brother, Richard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.