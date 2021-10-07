The Fort Preservation Society is hosting a wine tasting event at the Historic Fort on Oct. 14 starting at 5 p.m.
Advance tickets are $40 or $50 at the door.
The event features wine, of course, plus hors d'oevres and dessert, nonalcoholic beverages, a full bar and beer for purchase.
There will also be a live band.
In addition to individual tickets, sponsorship packages are also available for $125 (two tickets), $250 (four tickets), $500 for a table ($8 tickets) and $ 1,000 for two tables (16 tickets).
Tickets are available at the Fort Office, 915 N. Tenth Street suite 2 and at the Oildorado Store, 501 North St.
All funds raised are used for the maintenance and preservation of the Fort, a registered historic landmark.
