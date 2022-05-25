Taft Union High School's new drum major and assistant drum major for the 2022-23 school year have been selected.
Jon Gil was named drum major and Elijah Johnston was named assistant after an application and audition process, TUHS Band Director Amanda Posey said
"Jon and Elijah will be preparing the band for a fantastic season! The student leadership at Taft High is top notch," Posey said.
Next year's field show is entitled: Flight!
The Flight! show will tell the story of the first flight by the Wright Brothers in 1903 featuring the music of George Gershwin.
