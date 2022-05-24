As Memorial weekend approaches, the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce reflects on its upcoming 22-year food and cultural festival whose proceeds have gone to a good cause.
For many years, the Hispanic Chamber has held the annual Latino Food Festival Menudo & Pozole Cook-Off during Memorial Weekend.
Organizers says the event offers a unique tradition to draws many families and friends who stay in town for the Memorial Weekend.
This year’s event, taking place on Sunday May 29 at The Kern County Museum, continues that tradition with a special gathering of live food, contests and much more.
While attendees make fond memories, it’s important to note that the beloved event is also the largest fundraiser for KCHCC. Money raised from the event will go toward providing business services to chamber memberships and scholarships to college-bound students.
“This event is a cultural event in our community that families look forward to attending each year,” says Jay Tamsi, President and CEO of KCHCC. “Most importantly, the money raised goes right back into our community through student scholarships and student programs that cultivates future community leaders as well as business services and programs supporting our members.”
Nationally, Latino-owned businesses are among the fastest growing group, according to an article in CalMatters. And a Forbes article in October 2021 stated that Hispanic-owned businesses are generating more revenue when compared to other groups. Such is the case in Kern County, where the Hispanic Chamber has seen an increase in business memberships and countless anecdotes of Latino-owned businesses experiencing much success. One proud project of the Hispanic chamber is helping entrepreneurs and first-time business owners on how to start their own businesses. But that’s just one of many services that the chamber offers, which is why the money raised from the festival makes a big difference in helping local businesses and entrepreneurs reach their dreams.
“Of course, the event also makes it fun for the local community to get to meet and interact with some of our business owners and vendors who will be there for sure,” Tamsi said.
Pre-sale tickets are $25 individually and $85 for a family four-pack tickets (family pack are only available online). Children under five are free. Parking is free. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at the following Bakersfield locations: KCHCC office at 1601 H St. #201 near Truxtun Avenue; La Mina Cantina at 4001 Auburn St. and 8020 District Blvd.; and Bootleggers Craft Pub & Eatery, 955 Oak St. In addition, tickets are sold at CM Enterprises at 1208 Main St. in Delano.
Pre-sale tickets can also be purchased online by visiting the following website: www.kchcc.org
Tickets at the door will be $30 each, and children under five are free. Parking is free.
