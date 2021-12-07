The Taft West Hills Church of the Nazarene will again present its Drive-Thru Nativity, the story of the birth of Jesus, on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11 and 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Guests will enter the West Hills parking lot from the Cascade entrance and be directed to a series of tableaus depicting the events leading up to the birth of Christ.
The event is free.
“It did not take long for me to realize how important this Drive-Thru Nativity is to the members of our church,”said the Reverend John Getty, recently-installed Pastor of Taft West Hills Church of the Nazarene. “We are happy to present this event to the community.”
The characters in the tableaus are the children, youth, and adult members of the West Hills church family.
