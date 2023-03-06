As the West Kern Oil Museum reaches its fiftieth year of being up and running, Taft’s community awaits a birthday celebration for our local museum on March 11, from noon to 3:00 p.m
The Museum was founded in 1973 by the University Women and is a non-profit organization. They rely on donations of not only money, but also historical items that represent the beginning of Taft, ranging from the oil industry to schools and important events.
Numerous events are planned for the celebration.
For each hour of the party, a pinata will be available for children to hit and claim candy. Furthermore, it is expected that a face painter, balloon artist, corn hole, bounce houses, and Packed Plates (sold separately) will be there. The museum has hosted numerous events for the community, in hopes to get their name out there and inform visitors about Taft. Members of the board are excited to see what the birthday bash holds for the future of the facility and moreover, the fun to be shared within the people of Taft.
Taft Union High School has many clubs and programs that require students to perform community service at various events, so the Oil Technology Academy has signed up twenty of their students to help with the upcoming birthday bash. In addition, some Key Club participants are expected to be there, too!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.