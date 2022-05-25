The Outlets at Tejon is is kicking off its summer concert series this June featuring NBC’s “The Voice” finalist Jim Ranger and his band. The concert is free to attend and will take place at the Outlets on Saturday, June 4, from 6: p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Guests and their families are invited to visit the Outlets at Tejon throughout the day to enjoy delicious food from various food trucks, great shopping with up to 65% off 40+ brand name retailers and stay for a memorable night of live music in the open-air shopping center. Bring blankets and lawn chairs and be sure to set up early to save your spot for the concert.
“We are delighted to offer our guests an opportunity to enjoy live music with one of Bakersfield’s nationally-known musicians,” says Becca Bland, marketing director at the Outlets at Tejon. “We encourage you to gather friends and family to enjoy a beautiful evening of fun for all ages.”
This event will be held outdoors at the Outlets at Tejon’s open-air shopping center between Cinnabon and Michael Kors.
