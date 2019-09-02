A crowd pleasing & easy to make salad. I made this summer salad with organic canned beans I had in my pantry. Of course you can make this with 3 beans!

4 beans and artichokes salad goes is a delicious summer side dish.

Ingredients

1- 15 oz can each of Garbanzo beans, kidney, pinto and cut green beans - or any combination you have in your pantry

2 small onions - chopped

1 - 6.5 jar of marinated artichoke hearts - cut to bit size pieces as needed - I used a grilled California style

2 tbsp to 1/4 cup vinegar - depending on vinegar content of the marinate - I used balsamic

Salt & pepper to taste

Directions

Open bean cans drain and rinse. Place beans and onions in a bowl and toss. Add artichokes including the marinate Add vinegar, salt and pepper to taste. Chill at least 1 hour before serving.

A crowd pleasing & easy to make salad. I made this summer salad with organic canned beans I had in my pantry. Of course you can make this with 3 beans!

4 beans and artichokes salad goes is a delicious summer side dish.

Ingredients

1- 15 oz can each of Garbanzo beans, kidney, pinto and cut green beans - or any combination you have in your pantry

2 small onions - chopped

1 - 6.5 jar of marinated artichoke hearts - cut to bit size pieces as needed - I used a grilled California style

2 tbsp to 1/4 cup vinegar - depending on vinegar content of the marinate - I used balsamic

Salt & pepper to taste

Directions

Open bean cans drain and rinse. Place beans and onions in a bowl and toss. Add artichokes including the marinate Add vinegar, salt and pepper to taste. Chill at least 1 hour before serving.