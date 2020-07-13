Who doesn't love honey mustard dressing?

I recently found out I have a lot of crazy food allergies. When I say crazy, I mean CRAZY! Among the long list of foods I'm allergic to include, tomatoes, onions, pumpkins, wheat, rice, corn, soy and sweet peas. It's been a challenge.

Given my current circumstances I need to be in control of my ingredients. I've been searching cookbooks for recipes that include foods I can eat. The Siskiyou County Library on-line library is open 24-7, no mask required. It's where I download cookbooks to my Kindle. One of my finds is Nom Nom Paleo, Food for Humans, written by Michelle Tam and Henry Fong is 'often Asian-influenced, often California-inspired.' This award-winning cookbook is where I found the honey mustard dressing recipe.

I made this recipe as it was written then doubled the amount of mustard. I forgot the salt and didn't miss it, so omitted it. Here is my version of honey mustard dressing that is full of good ingredients and flavor. I used local raw honey. As always, use the best ingredients you can afford and organic whenever possible.

I doubled the original recipe, because it is now my favorite salad dressing and I have been eating a lot of green salads. This dressing is terrific on a green salad and as a dipping sauce for spring rolls or chicken. Everyone who tries it loves it! Lettuce is one of the foods I am not allergic to. I mixed kale, spring greens with iceberg lettuce. I enjoy the crispness of the iceberg lettuce. Add fresh fruit like black or blue berries. Grilled peaches are also delicious.

Honey Mustard Dressing Ingredients

4 tbsp raw local honey

6 tbsp apple cider vinegar

4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

4 tbsp Dijon-style mustard

1/2 tsp fresh ground pepper

Directions

Start with a clean tablespoon to scoop the honey into a pint jelly jar. Then added the rest of the ingredients. Put the lid on and shake! Store in the refrigerator.

