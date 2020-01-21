Dear Dave,

I’m trying very hard to get out of debt. I have my beginner emergency fund in place, and I’m living on a monthly budget. Is it okay to include a little wallet cash in my budget at this point, just in case?

Andrew

Dear Andrew,

It’s probably not going to throw you off too much in terms of getting out of debt if you budget $20 or so, just to have some cash in your wallet. I wouldn’t recommend much more than that, though. The idea of having $50, $100 or $200 in walking-around money is pretty self-defeating when you’re supposedly saving, budgeting and working hard to get out of debt.

What really matters is the amount of pocket money you allow yourself to have.

Think of it as a safety valve. Sometimes things come up in the course of day-to-day life that are just necessary, unexpected expenses - but not emergencies. Just designate a small amount of cash for it as part of your regular, monthly budget, and stick to that amount!

Dave

Emergency fund first, then investing

Dear Dave,

Do you think I should stop making contributions to my 401(k) for a year, so I can save up an emergency fund? I’m 28 and debt-free, but I don’t have anything saved for emergencies.

Bryan

Dear Bryan,

If you’re debt-free and making decent money at your job, it shouldn’t take a whole year to set aside an emergency fund. Just make it a priority in your monthly budget. And yes, my advice to you is temporarily stop making contributions to your 401(k) until you have a fully-funded emergency fund of three to six months of expenses.

I recommend people stop investing, or wait to start investing, until they are debt-free except for their home and have a fully-funded emergency fund in place. In some cases, depending on how much debt they have, it can take two or three years to do all this. I know that seems like a long time, but in the grand scheme of things, it’s really not.

If you don’t have an emergency fund, but you’re contributing to a 401(k), there’s a good chance you’ll end up cashing out your 401(k) if a large, unexpected expense comes along. Then, when you cash out a 401(k) early, you get hit with a penalty plus your tax rate. That’s not a wise plan!

Dave

Dave Ramsey is CEO of Ramsey Solutions. He has authored seven best-selling books, including "The Total Money Makeover." "The Dave Ramsey Show" is heard by more than 14 million listeners each week on 600 radio stations and multiple digital platforms. Follow Dave on the web at daveramsey.com and on Twitter at @DaveRamsey.