Reader Question: My family was fighting a real estate development 20 years ago. We own 60 acres of beautiful land in the midwest. A sister owns an adjacent property. We are landlocked on three sides, and our access is a one-lane road. Back then, the neighbor who owns the three sides wanted to develop and sell lots for homes. Our brother joined with other neighbors and sued to prevent this. They won and developed the property. When they planned it, they created a narrow strip at the edge of their entire property. The strip cut off our access on three sides. We have been trying to sell the property and have asked the homeowners and the neighbors to give us access. No luck. The value of our property has gone down. What can we do to gain access?
Monty's Answer: A specific opinion would require a healthy understanding of history, the documents and the people involved. When your brother joined others and sued to prevent the development, it slowed the development process down. It also cost the developer extra money to win the right to develop. I suspect that is the reason for the "payback surprise."
Here are some general thoughts
You want to have a well-thought-out plan that makes sense after you have determined the development costs. The irony here is that the same reason you fought it years ago is why they are fighting it today.
Richard Montgomery is the author of "House Money - An Insider’s Secrets to Saving Thousands When You Buy or Sell a Home." He advocates industry reform and offers readers unbiased real estate advice. Follow him on Twitter at @dearmonty, or at DearMonty.com