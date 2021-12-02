The Board of Directors of Kern Community Foundation announced that Aaron Falk has been named president and CEO.
Falk, who will begin his tenure on December 20, succeeds Dr. Kristen Beall Watson, who held the position for six years before leaving to serve as Chief of Staff to the President at California State University, Bakersfield in August of this year.
Aaron is a Bakersfield native with over a decade of public service in the Federal government as well as several years in outside sales and professional golf. He joins the Community Foundation after serving for 4 years as U.S. Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s local field representative.
Falk was a familiar face on the Westside as McCarthy's representative.
He previously worked in Washington, D.C. for the House Armed Services Committee and U.S. Congresswoman Martha McSally.
“I am excited and humbled that the Board has selected me”, said Falk. “I returned to Kern County from Washington because I wanted to know that my work would have a positive impact on my hometown, and the Community Foundation is a perfect fit.”
“Aaron is an excellent choice for this important role,” said Beall Watson. “His breadth of experience and connection to the community are key to leading Kern Community Foundation far into the future.”
The Kern Community Foundation, established in 1999, works directly with community philanthropists. The Community Foundation provides personalized services to help donors support a wide range of strategic and community initiatives. As a legislative staffer, Falk oversaw hundreds of programs across the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). His portfolio included over $1 trillion in annual budgeting. Aaron passed several laws protecting women in the U.S. military. “Strategic planning and competent execution are paramount to accomplishing great things,” said Falk. “Kern County is full of people with big hearts who seek to improve the quality of life for everyone, and I look forward to devoting myself to that cause.”
Falk holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California, Santa Barbara and has completed the U.S. Air Force Air Command and Staff College as a civilian. He is currently pursuing his master’s in business administration at California State University, Bakersfield. He lives in Bakersfield with his wife Lauren and daughter Mia.
