Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) recognized Huddleston Crane Service as the Senate District 16 Small Business of The Year. Senator Grove was joined by local elected officials, community leaders, and members of her district to celebrate the contributions Huddleston Crane services has made in the 16th Senate District and beyond.
Each year, California legislators have the opportunity to nominate a small business in their respective districts. The Small Business of the Year award celebrates extraordinary small businesses, their owners, and employees throughout the state.
Since the 1950s, Huddleston Crane Service has supported its neighbors and community with high-paying career opportunities that benefit not only the employees but their families and the local economy. In addition, Huddleston Crane Service supports local youth athletics, education, and veteran programs in our community. Huddleston Crane has sponsored Honor Flights for veterans to tour the U.S. Capitol, supported the Wounded Warrior Project of Bakersfield, and will be donating their crane service and labor for the World War II memorial project at Jastro Park.
“Dave Noerr and David Morton have worked tirelessly to adapt and meet the demand of many industries that are critical to the livelihoods of Californians, such as the oil and gas industry,” said Senator Grove. “I am grateful to be able to recognize the dedication and hard work of Huddleston Crane which has selflessly given to our community for decades and allowed Kern County to continue serving as the top energy-producing region in the state.”
Grove called Noerr "one of the most incredible people I've ever met in my entire life."
Senator Grove presented Dave Noerr and David Morton, owners of Huddleston Crane Service, with a Senate Resolution to officially recognize the contributions and philanthropic work that has greatly benefitted Taft and the surrounding communities.
