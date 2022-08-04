Monsoon moisture is bringing a chance of thunderstorms to the Taft area through the overnight hours into early Friday.
The National Weather Service said there is a 20 percent chance of showers and storms Thursday afternoon, increasing to 30 percent after 4 a.m. and continuing through Friday.
A strong storm over the San Emigdio Range Thursday triggered a flash flood warning for the -Pine Mountain Club area and spread clouds over Taft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.