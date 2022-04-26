Claire E Holland

February 25, 1945 - April 22, 2022
Claire Ellen Holland, 76, of Taft California, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Adventist Health Hospital in Bakersfield CA after a short illness.
Claire was born in Ticonderoga NY on February 25, 1946. She was preceded in death by her parents Desmond and Margaret La Pointe, sister Michele La Pointe, and brother John La Pointe. Survivors include her husband of 54 years William (Bill) Holland, daughter Mary Hartman, son Billy Holland and wife Alicia, grandchildren Kennedy Kunce, Mariah Scovel and husband Dylan, Braden Holland, Gavin Hartman, Brock Hartman and great-grandson Logan Scovel. Claire is also survived by three sisters, Rosann Touchette, Bonnie Schmidt and husband Charlie and Debbie Kelly and husband Ed.
Claire was a nurse and worked in the medical field for most of her adult life.
Visitation and the recitation of the Rosary will be held at Erickson & Brown Funeral Home on Friday, April 30, 2022 at 5:00 PM
A chapel service will be held at Erickson & Brown Funeral Home at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
