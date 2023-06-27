This year the Kern County Cooling Center season will begin on Thursday, June 1, 2023 and end on Friday, September 22, 2023.
For the health, safety, and comfort of our residents, Kern County General Services, in cooperation with the Department of Aging and Adult Services, other Kern County agencies and/or districts, and PG&E, will open Cooling Centers throughout the County when temperatures are forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS) to exceed certain highs. Cooling Centers open in the San Joaquin and Kern River Valleys when the temperatures are forecast to be 105 degrees or higher, in the desert areas when temperatures are forecast to be 108 degrees or higher, and in Frazier Park when temperatures are forecast to be 93 degrees or higher. The centers will be open from 1:00-8:00 p.m.
The Cooling Centers Daily Report will be issued by 11:00 am on the day before the Centers open. Weekend Cooling Center openings will be released by 11:00 am on Friday. Monday Cooling Center openings will be released by 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.
Residents using the Cooling Centers are encouraged to bring their favorite non-alcoholic beverages, snacks, reading material, games, etc. to better enjoy the Centers.
Cooling Centers confirmed as of this date include:
San Joaquin Valley and Kern River Valley centers:
Arvin ~ Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive
Bakersfield ~ East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road
Bakersfield ~ The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street
Lake Isabella ~ Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard
Maricopa ~ Gusher Hall, 271 California Street
Shafter ~ Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue
Taft ~ Taft Community Center- Activity Building, 500 Cascade Place
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.