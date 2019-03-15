“Hairspray: The Broadway Musical” at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival is a musical extravaganza that should become a play people will be clamoring to see this season.



The production is bolstered by a stellar cast that appears to be having the best time on stage, as these talented performers take things up to 11, in this warm-hearted, funny, and extremely entertaining piece of theatre.



Everything about “Hairspray” is so well done that the entire audience was on their feet for a thunderous standing ovation on opening night.



Director Christopher Liam Moore has woven a lovingly crafted work that entertains, but also has a wonderful message about tolerance, diversity, and inclusion. I admire the play’s theme of being true to yourself and love who you are, even if you might not be what society deems is the norm, and to treat all human beings with the love and respect we all deserve.



I will admit I was not giddy with excitement when it was announced that the musical version of “Hairspray” would be performed at OSF. I enjoyed the 1988 John Waters film the musical is based on, and I thought the original Broadway recording was solid. I will say that the 2007 motion picture starring John Travolta as Edna Turnblad was just OK, and did not really work for me as much as I had hoped for. This production is a totally different story.



“Hairspray” is set in 1962 Baltimore and follows plucky teen Tracy Turnblad (Katy Geraghty), who is a terrific dancer and loves watching “The Corny Collins Show,” which features kids from her high school as dancers. Tracy and her best friend Penny Pingleton (Jenna Bainbridge) are glued to the television set each day after school watching the program. When it's announced that one of the female dancers has taken a “nine month” leave of absence, auditions are held for a new dancer.



Tracy knows this is her chance to shine and plans to try out.



Tracy’s mother, Edna Turnblad (Daniel T. Parker), does not want her to audition because she is concerned her daughter will be picked on because of her weight. Tracy’s father, Wilbur Turnblad, (David Kelly), believes in his daughter and allows her to try out.



Tracy auditions at the studio, but is treated cruelly by the show’s star dancer, the vain Amber Von Tussle (Leanne A. Smith), and her diabolical mother, Velma Von Tussle, (Kate Mulligan), who is the producer of the show.



In detention at school, Tracy meets dancer Seaweed J. Stubbs, (Christian Bufford) who she becomes friends with. Sadly, becomes he’s black, he is not allowed to be part of the “Corny Collins Show,” although his mother Motormouth Maybelle (Greta Oglesby), is host of "Negro Day," which is the only time he and his friends are allowed to dance on the show. Taking the new dance moves she learns from Seaweed and his friends, Tracy shines during the Sophomore Hop and catches the eye of Corny Collins himself, (Eddie Lopez), who invites her to be part of the show, much to the chagrin of Amber and Velma Von Tussle. And, there is a boy on the show, Link Larkin, (Jonathan Luke Stevens), who Tracy is enamored with.



Tracy and her dance moves become a hit and a fan favorite, but things are far from perfect. Tracy is outraged that the “Corny Collins Show” is segregated and wants to do her part to fight this injustice. Complications take place for our heroine, including a stint in jail and becoming a fugitive of the law.



The musical numbers are done with gusto, aided by an insanely talented cast that elevates the material and makes it shine.



As Tracy, Geraghty delivers a pitch perfect performance. Geraghty makes Tracy someone we root for, as we admire her confidence and how she works to make her dreams come true, as well as fighting against social injustice. Geraghty is a stellar singer and dancer, and makes this role her own.



Parker is sheer perfection as Edna Turnblad. While this part is always played by a man, Parker does not go for cheap laughs here. Instead, he makes Edna a fully fleshed out, larger than life character that earns laughs by having Edna just be herself. Parker is a blast in all of his scenes, especially in the fun and touching musical number “You're Timeless to Me,” which Edna sings with her husband Wilbur. Both Parker and Kelly make their duet a highlight of the play.



As Seaweed, Bufford displays impeccable singing and dancing skills in the role and brings charisma and charm to the part. I loved the romance that develops between Seaweed and Penny, and the way Bufford and Bainbridge make this such a lovely and sweet part of the play.



One of the more memorable musical numbers in this production is “I Know Where I’ve Been,” which is sung by Motormouth Mabelle, as the character sings about the long fight for equality. Oglesby adds a layer of emotional poignancy to the song and has a wonderfully powerful singing voice, as she earned a well deserved standing ovation on opening night at the conclusion of the song.



Mulligan is a wicked delight playing a nasty piece of work like Velma Von Tussle. She makes this unlikable character someone you may jeer at, but plays it with such zest and glee that you can’t takes your eyes off her.



The gorgeous scenic design by Nina Bell perfectly captures the time period, including meticulously rendered advertisements on the building sets. The costumes by Susan Tsu are breathtaking to behold and are meticulously executed.



The OSF production of “Hairspray” has four special needs teen performers in the cast. The actors rotate, with two of them on stage at each performance. On the night I saw the play, Luke Hogan Laurenson and Zahra Detweiler performed. Having these actors in “Hairspray” adds another layer to the show’s theme of diversity and acceptance. When Luke, who has cerebral palsy, got out of his wheelchair and danced, it was heartwarming to watch. Seeing Luke and Zahra being given the opportunity to share their talent and joy of performing is certainly special to behold.



“Hairspray: The Broadway Musical,” opened on Saturday, March 9 at the Angus Bowmer Theatre at OSF in Ashland, Ore., and runs through Oct. 27.



For more information on the play, and to purchase tickets, go to www.osfashland.org.