Those of us who have recently hiked Rademacher Hills or driven through Lake Isabella have previewed full-swing Spring: dense fields and hillside halos of wildflower blooms. Winter’s plenty rain now sees to buds and blossoms. Several Ridgecrest fixtures carefully eye the scenes in anticipation of their vegetal, springtime events.

In just a little over a week, Maturango Museum will host its spectacular Wildflower Exhibit from April 5-7. Visitors to the museum’s Coso Gallery will witness our locale’s full spectrum of flowers. Sorted and bouqueted, the wildflowers displayed will fill the room, with hundreds of varietals and every color represented. Admission is $2.

Special guest Nick Jensen will deliver his lecture, “A Botanist Comes Full Circle: From Studying to Defending California’s Tejon Ranch, California’s Largest Private Landholding,” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6.

Jensen currently serves as the Southern California Conservation Analyst for the California Native Plant Society (CNPS). In this position, he advocates for the conservation of native plants and habitats in a region that is home to more than 28 million people in 10 counties and adjacent portions of northern Baja California, Mexico. Jensen earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Horticulture at UC Davis, and recently completed his Ph.D. in botany at Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden (RSABG)/Claremont Graduate University. As a graduate student, Jensen produced the first Flora of Tejon Ranch, documenting plant diversity on California’s largest contiguous piece of private land. He also studied evolutionary patterns in perennial Streptanthus (jewelflowers).

He feels strongly that, in a rapidly changing world, scientists will play an important role in designing networks of conserved land. These conserved lands will provide plants and animals habitat necessary for survival, while also providing humanity with the ecosystem services necessary for a high quality of life.

Local botanist and naturalist Janet Westbrook will host her last wildflower field trips of the season April 6 and 7.

These half-day events are free and, given the beauty of this year’s blooms, should not be missed. For more information, visit maturango.org.