On paper, “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” was looking like the perfect game for me. A single-player, story-focused game where you play as a Jedi on the run from the Empire? That sounds amazing. I’ll take 12 of those.



But I have played games long enough to know that they don’t always turn out as well as you hope.



Thankfully, “Fallen Order” didn’t just meet my expectations, it exceeded them. I have played every Star Wars game released on a home console since 1992′s “Super Star Wars” for the Super Nintendo (and most, but not all, of the ones before that) and “Fallen Order” is my new favorite.



The story in the game isn’t just good, it’s one of the best Star Wars stories produced since Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2012. In “Fallen Order,” you play as Cal Kestis, a former Jedi Padawan in the era immediately following the events of “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith” after the Empire has formed and most of the Jedi have been hunted down.



For Star Wars nerds like me, there is so much to love about this game.



The game’s handling of Order 66, the Emperor’s secret plan to use the clone troopers to betray the Jedi, is handled brilliantly. And without spoiling one of the big reveals, the game all but confirms one of the long-held fan theories that connects “The Clone Wars” animated series to the Sequel Trilogy that is wrapping up with next month’s “The Rise of Skywalker” film.



Although it’s a single-player experience, it’s a pretty meaty game. It took me about 18 to 20 hours to complete the story and roll the credits in the game, but I continue to go back to the game every day to play more and unlock new secrets.



Gameplay wise, “Fallen Order” is nothing original. It takes the movement and platforming from the Uncharted games, and the combat and save system from the Dark Souls games, and wraps it around a lot of Star Wars love.



My hope is the game will do well enough so that publisher EA will give us a sequel, either set during the same time frame or any other period in the Star Wars canon where the Jedi are active.

Dusty Ricketts is the editor of The Destin Log and The Walton Sun newspapers and can be reached at dricketts@thedestinlog.com.