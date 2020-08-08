Barstow’s Skyline Drive-In is traveling to the recent past to offer a new slate of movies on its two outdoor screens through Aug. 13.

The drive-in theater’s first screen is devoted to a pair of family friendly flicks that were originally released 10 years apart and serve as a Jack Black mini-marathon.

Up first at 8:15 p.m. is "Kung Fu Panda," the computer-animated action comedy from Dreamworks that stars Black as Po, a giant panda who has a date with kung-fu destiny. Hailed by both critics and fans upon its 2008 release, "Kung Fu Panda" spawned two sequels and ranked No. 7 among Dreamworks’ top 10 films by box office performance, Screen Rant reported in 2019. The film offers beautiful animation, near-constant laughs and an impressive supporting cast that includes Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen, Lucy Lui and Jackie Chan. "Kung Fu Panda" is rated PG.

Playing second at 9:50 p.m. is "The House with a Clock in Its Walls," a comedic fantasy originally released in 2018. Directed by Eli Roth, who primarily works in the horror genre, the film is based on a 1973 young-adult novel written by John Bellairs and illustrated by famed artist Edward Gorey. Set in 1955, the film follows a young orphan (Owen Vaccaro) who is sent to live with his magical uncle (Black) Together, they search for the meaning behind a mysterious clock hidden in the walls of their house. The film co-stars Cate Blanchett and Kyle MacLachlan. "The House with a Clock in Its Walls" is rated PG.

Skyline’s second screen is reserved for a pair of action movies centered around fast cars and the skilled people who operate them.

Showing first at 8:15 p.m. is "Fast & Furious 7," part of the wildly popular "Fast & Furious" franchise of eight films and a spin-off that have dominated cinema since the early 2000s. Originally released in 2015, "Furious 7" marks the final appearance of actor Paul Walker, who was killed in a car crash in Valencia in 2013. "Furious 7" sees the crew, led by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), attempt to survive a revenge plot orchestrated by rogue assassin Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), whose brother, Owen, is comatose following the events of "Fast & Furious 6." The film co-stars Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Kurt Russel. "Fast & Furious 7" is rated PG-13.

Playing second at 10:35 p.m. is "Baby Driver," writer-director Edgar Wright’s homage to 1978’s "The Driver," heist movies and the music that drives Wright’s creativity. Hitting big screens in 2017, "Baby Driver" was Wright’s first feature-length film released after he wrapped up his so-called "Cornetto trilogy" that consists of "Shaun of the Dead," "Hot Fuzz" and "The World’s End." The film stars Ansel Elgort as "Baby," a getaway driver who listens to a vast assortment of music via ever-present earbuds as he evades capture. Soon, though, the iPod-addicted "Baby" finds himself involved in a heist that could prove deadly. The movie features expertly edited driving sequences, fast-paced humor and a talented supporting cast that includes Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, Lily James, Eiza González, Jon Bernthal and Kevin Spacey. "Baby Driver" is rated R.

Skyline’s box office opens at 7:30 p.m. daily. Ticket prices are $10 per adult and $4 per child ages 5 to 11. Children under the age of 4 are free. The box office and concession stand are cash only.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks are required in all lines. Drive-in staff are urging guests to practice social distancing and leave a full car space between themselves and other guests when parking. Guests must remain in their vehicles during the movies.

In the concession stand and restroom lines, guests must remain separated from each other by six feet. Restrooms are currently limited to four people at a time.

Skyline Drive-In is located at 31175 Old Highway 58 in Barstow. Call 760-256-3333 or search "Skyline Drive-In" on Facebook for more information.

Daily Press Managing Editor Matthew Cabe can be reached at MCabe@VVDailyPress.com or 760-490-0052. Follow him on Twitter @DP_MatthewCabe.