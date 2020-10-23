With the holiday season just around the corner, now might be a good time to start thinking about your special meals. Whatever form your celebration will take, thanks to COVID-19, kitchens will no doubt be full of activity in the coming months. Whether you are looking to spruce up your usual holiday meals or try cooking your first holiday feast, here are a few cooking podcasts to check out.

The Kitchen Counter

A podcast dedicated to helping aspiring home cooks grow their skills and confidence, The Kitchen Counter helps people learn to cook and provides food inspiration. Host Roger talks listeners through recipes step-by-step in real time. Each episode breaks down the steps in a practical, easy-to-understand way. Recent episodes include "Smorgasbord October 2020," "Veggies Don’t Bite with Sophia DeSantis" and "Fresh Homemade Pasta with Local Aromas."

Find it: https://kitchencounterpodcast.com/

The Splendid Table

With conversations at the intersection of food, people and culture, award-winning food journalist and host Francis Lam covers everything from the global appeal of sesame to the impact of Instagram on eating. Lam also features interviews with experts, history lessons, recipes and cooking tips. Recent episodes include "Let’s talk Chinese American Food," "Passing the Torch" and "Dads and Kids: J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, David Chang, & Chris Ying."

Find it: https://www.splendidtable.org

Bon Appetit Foodcast

A complement to the popular Bon Appetit magazine, the BA Foodcast covers the restaurant scene, a look into the minds of the world’s best chefs and the best cooking techniques to use at home. Episodes air on Wednesdays and feature interviews with chefs, BA test kitchen chefs and writers. Recent episodes include "Introducing Allure: The Science of Beauty," "JJ Johnson, Louis Huner, and the State of the States," "Not All Bread Is Yeasted Bread."

Find it: https://www.bonappetit.com/story/bon-appetit-foodcast

Savor

In the "How Stuff Works" lineup, the Savor podcast is a deep dive into a single recipe, food or dish. Hosts Anney Reese and Lauren Vogelbaum make food accessible by trying to understand a dish on a flavor and scientific level. Recent episodes include "Putting Together the Pieces of Reese’s," "Fleshing Out the Food of ‘Hannibal’" and "The Appealing Apple Episode."

Find it: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/105-savor-28019899/#