There’s a special sort of small British film that doesn’t have a precise label, but often has adjectives such as feelgood or laidback attached to it. Top of my head: “Waking Ned Devine,” “Calendar Girls,” “The Full Monty,” “Happy-Go-Lucky.” Frequently they’re much more about characters and words and acting than about the stories, which are often comparatively slight.



That’s not a complaint. I’m a fan of the above-mentioned titles and many others. They move along in a genial manner, sometimes take swerves into dramatic terrain, but usually find their way to a sweet or sometimes bittersweet conclusion.



Many of these ingredients appear in “Herself,” starring and co-written (with Malcolm Campbell) by Irish actress Clare Dunne, and directed by Phyllida Lloyd (“Mamma Mia!”). It kicks off affably, with Sandra (Dunne) and her daughters Emma (Ruby Rose O’Hara) and the younger Molly (Molly McGann) playing around with makeup, and dancing together in their kitchen. But things take a serious turn with the entrance of husband-dad Gary (Ian Lloyd Anderson), who starts what appears to be another in a series of arguments, then launches into a brutal beating of Sandra, no doubt, not for the first time.



So, what’s it going to be, a light tale of mom and the tight relationship she has with her daughters or a horrific one about emotional and physical abuse? Well, it tries to be both, keeping the upbeat side of it out front, with hints of dread relegated to the background, or to brief flashbacks that haunt Sandra.



The story heads in many directions. Gary moves back to his parents’ home. Sandra, trying to make ends meet, works as a housecleaner and a barmaid while still being a fulltime mom five days a week, and leaving the girls with Gary on the weekends. But her financial situation forces her to enter the welfare system, and she and the girls find themselves, courtesy of Social Services, living in a hotel room and having to abide by strict rules.



Sandra, though perpetually exhausted, has a burning desire to find some sort of normalcy, which leads her to the idea of building her own home, after learning about the concept on the internet. But how does one even begin? Where do you get the land or the money for supplies or the people to help you build or someone who can point out the rights and wrongs of doing it?



The answers to those questions make up the rest of the film, and the delight radiated in how it’s all done - how it’s accomplished so easily - is exhilarating. If anything goes wrong, it suddenly goes right. Peggy O’Toole (Harriet Walter), whose house Sandra cleans, and who she helps convalesce from a broken hip, gives her some land and a loan. Volunteers, including the no-nonsense overseer and former house builder Aido (Conleth Hill), show up every weekend, tools in hand, and develop a camaraderie.



But there’s also drama. Everything must be kept secret from Social Services (she could lose her welfare) and from Gary (he’s too unpredictable). The violent flashbacks keep popping up, and Sandra is nursing a badly injured wrist while trying to do the hard work of construction. Clare Dunne turns in a great performance that convincingly balances the ups and downs her character goes through. All of the actors are quite good.



But the script needed more polishing before the filming began. Too much happens without enough of a lead-up or explanation as to why it’s happening, Gary announces he wants another chance, and is seeing a counselor. Little Molly decides she doesn’t want to be with daddy on weekends anymore. Sandra is caught up in a custody battle for her kids. Sure, the house is coming along fine, but everything else is going wrong for her.



Yet everything manages to go right. Then, when the end titles should be appearing, an additional plot element comes roaring in, blowing the air out of the movie’s sails, before everything finally settles on a sweet - or is it bittersweet? - conclusion. Too bad. It’s a nice little movie. I am flummoxed as to why there was such uncalled-for mood tinkering with only minutes to spare.



“Herself” premieres on Amazon Prime on Jan. 8.



“Herself”

Written by Clare Dunne and Malcolm Campbell; directed by Phyllida Lloyd

With Clare Dunne, Harriet Walter, Conleth Hill, Ruby Rose O’Hara, Molly McCann

Rated R