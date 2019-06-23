Danforth Comins and Amy Kim Waschke as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth make these iconic roles their own. This production does a great job showing how these two characters are totally enamored with one another, and how Lady Macbeth uses her sway over Macbeth to manipulate him and have her husband commit horrific acts.

Bold, passionate, and wildly inventive, “Macbeth” at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival does justice to this timeless work by Shakespeare.

Director José Luis Valenzuela brilliantly shows in his staging how ambition and lust for power morally corrupts Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, as they plot and murder their way to the throne of Scotland. The tragic, horrific cost of their endeavor is presented in new and stunning ways here. This is a vibrant, audacious, and confident work by Valenzuela and the entire creative team. “Macbeth,” also known as the Scottish play, opened outdoors at the Allen Elizabethan Theatre at OSF in Ashland, Ore., on June 7.

Danforth Comins and Amy Kim Waschke as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth make these iconic roles their own. This production does a great job showing how these two characters are totally enamored with one another, and how Lady Macbeth uses her sway over Macbeth to manipulate him and have her husband commit horrific acts.

There’s is a passionate relationship, which is displayed vividly in a sequence that finds them plotting while in a sensual encounter in their bedroom. The way the scene is staged shows how much these two are in love with each other, but that they both sadly lack a moral compass. It is clear that they let the prophecies of the three witches justify the horrors they inflict. There is certainly a bit of “Game of Thrones” like intrigue in the way Macbeth wrests control of the crown by getting his hands bloody - literally - to dispatch the reigning monarch Duncan (Rex Young.)

Comins is fantastic as Macbeth, as we watch this character go off the deep end and embrace chaos. It is sad the way Macbeth gives up his soul for the sake of his devious and deadly ambitions. Comins is riveting in the role and brings a depth and complexity to the part.

There is a beautifully done scene to open the play that gives insight into Macbeth and Lady Macbeth not found in the text, and is a poignant and insightful addition. In the middle of the stage is a white, child sized coffin, as the grieving couple are comforted by their close friends. To see Macbeth and Lady Macbeth being warmly embraced by those who will meet their demise because of their actions, sets up what’s to come in an entirely unique and well constructed fashion.

Another unusual decision in this production is how the three witches, also known as the weird sisters, are presented. They are played with eerie menace by Robin Goodrin Nordli, Miriam A. Laube, and Erica Sullivan. This go-around of “Macbeth” does a great job making clear that these weird sisters are dangerous, magical creatures that are not to be trifled with and are truly the stuff of nightmares. These three witches are hauntingly elegant, but are also otherworldly and savage in appearance. This trio is a malevolent force of ill tidings and actions throughout the play.

A unique choice made here is to have the trio on stage for the majority of the play, even when other characters are supposedly alone. They are there as an ominous presence, as they manipulate what occurs and are ever present. There is a wildly original interpretation of the famous “Double, double, toil and trouble” cauldron scene that is done in an utterly effective and unsettling manner that involves Macbeth in a bathtub.

A warning, this production does have a few violent sequences. While totally in the service of the story, some may find a few of these scenes upsetting. One sequence that stands out in particular is the demise of Macduff’s family, most notably the death of Lady Macduff (Michelle Mais). It horrifically shows Macbeth’s underlings performing acts of unspeakable violence, including to innocent children. It’s not an easy sequence to watch and is gut wrenching.

The famous “out, damned spot” scene with Lady Macbeth delves deeply into the unravelling of her mind and shows a person whose crimes have caught up with her, as Lady Macbeth’s soul and sanity is destroyed by the blood on her hands. This sequence is done well here with wonderful imagination and execution, with Waschke simply memorizing and tragic.

The entire cast is uniformly strong. Macbeth’s ill fated friend Banquo is played wonderfully by Al Espinosa. The scene where his ghost haunts Macbeth at a gathering is well executed, with Espinosa adding strong support. He makes the audience care about this loyal, moral person who is struck down by orders from Macbeth because of his fear of a prophecy made involving Banquo.

Macduff is portrayed powerfully by Chris Butler. To see this man transformed due to the vicious murder of his family and his determination to end the reign of terror of his once dear friend Macbeth is harrowing. Butler brings a powerful guttural rage to his performance. Macduff’s final confrontation with Macbeth is an intense battle to the death in a gritty and intense fight sequence.

“Macbeth” at OSF is an outstanding work that is one of the tops plays to see this season at OSF.

“Macbeth” plays outdoors at the Elizabethan Theatre through July 28. It will be performed indoors in the Mountain Avenue Theatre at Ashland High School from July 31 to Sept. 6. There will be both evening and matinee performances. “Macbeth” returns to the Elizabethan Theatre from Sept. 11 to Oct. 11. For tickets and more information, go to www.osfashland.org.