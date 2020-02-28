Saturday

Obstacle clinic: Practice negotiating trail obstacles either mounted or in-hand with Equestrian Trails Inc. Corral 88 at Triple E, 10164 White Road, Phelan. For information, contact Deborah Jasper, 760-508-3100.

Saturday-Sunday

CDS Junior/Young Rider clinic: Southern region clinic at Hi Hopes Farm, Redlands, with clinician Stephanie Schauer. Auditors welcome free. For information, text 909-203-9290.

Sunday

ECH membership ride: Come to Hesperia Lake, 7500 Arrowhead Lake Road, for the annual Equestrian Council of Hesperia’s annual membership ride. Sign up starting at 9 a.m., ride out at 10 a.m. Join for $10 individual, $15 family. After the three-hour ride, new members will enjoy a free barbecue lunch. Drinks are $1 each and there is a 50/50 drawing, as well. For more information, contact Mary Teran, 760-247-0603.

HiDHA season opener: The first Hi-Desert Horsemen′s Association show at Desert Riders Arena, 3223 West Ave., N-3 in Palmdale, offers new classes and several divisions for competitors. This show is a single point show. Gates open at 5:30 a.m., office opens at 7 a.m. and Western classes start at 8 a.m. English events will not start before 1 p.m., and Trail judging runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lots of point approvals available, too. Visit www.hidha.net for rules, membership applications and fee schedules. Business sponsorships are also welcome.

PepperGlen WD: First Western Dressage show for the PepperGlen Farm 2020 season is today. Judge is TBA. Site is PepperGlen Farm, 3563 Pedley Ave., Norco. Entry to the showgrounds is on California Avenue. For information, visit pepperglen.com or call 951-817-1794.

March 14

8th Annual WAB ride: Come to Rancho Las Flores, 15400 Highway 173, Hesperia, for the annual William A. Betterley Western Heritage Foundation ride, this year benefitting Equus Medendi and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Academy. Ride out at 10 a.m. sharp, then enjoy a fabulous barbecue lunch at 1 p.m. No overnight camping. Fee is $75 per person, kids 12 and under eat free. Wear appropriate attire and come for lunch if you do not ride. Rental horses are available. Call Leo Graham, 760-245-7695. Reserve in advance. Riders must be 16 years or older, and riders ages 16-17 must wear helmets. Riders 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Contact Barbara Betterley for sponsor opportunities. There are several levels available, and all sponsorships must be received by Feb. 19. Call 760-881-5752 or email rafterjbranch555@charter.net. Watch Horse Talk for more information.

Wranglers gymkhana: Come to Val Shearer Arena, Hesperia Lake, 7500 Arrowhead Lake Road, and sign up starting at 8 a.m. for the first Wranglers gymkhana of the season Show starts at 9 a.m. For information, show applications and patterns, visit www.hesperiawranglers.org.

March 20

Obstacle course training: Come to TM Horse Training 3833 Center Ave., Norco, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today to train on their more than 25 obstacles for beginning and advanced horse/riders. Fee is $20 per horse/rider. Park on the street and walk in. Round pen and tie areas available. For information, visit the TM Horse Training Facebook page or call 909-641-5721.

March 20-22

Working Equitation clinic: Hosted by the US Working Equitation Association, the High Desert clinic at Roy Rogers Ranch in Oro Grande runs three days. Visit the event page on Facebook.

March 21

Rodeo in Norco: National Police Rodeo at Ingalls Park, 3737 Crestview Ave., Norco. Timed events only, anyone welcome to compete. Free. For information, 952-270-5632 or visit Facebook's event page.

March 21-22

MRC clinic: Miss Rodeo California Clinic, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mountain Valley Ranch, 842 Highway 78, Ramona. For information, call 760-788-8703 or markiemarie88@gmail.com.

March 26-29

Arabian horse show: Rancho California Arabian Horse Show at Los Angeles Equestrian Center. Visit www.TheLAEC.com for more information.

March 29

PepperGlen Dressage: Come to PepperGlen Farm, 3563 Pedley Ave., Norco, for the opening Dressage Show. For information and directions, call 951-817-1794 or visit pepperglen.com.

April 15

Wrangler queens applications deadline: Completed applications for Hesperia Wranglers Queens are due today. For the downloadable application and additional information, visit www.hesperiawranglers.org.

April 18

Night of the Horse: Del Mar Horse Show Night of the Horse, 7 p.m. Tickets are $21 per person, available through Ticketmaster.com. See Facebook event page.

April 19

Open horse show: Double judged, double points, double prizes, the first in the 2020 Silver Series of the Spotted Valley Appaloosa horse show takes place at 1885 Hacienda Road, La Habra Heights. For more information, visit the event page or club page on Facebook.

Pleasure Driving series: The San Diego Country Estates Association has a three-show pleasure driving high point series to be held at International Equestrian Center, 16911 Gunn Stage Road, Ramona. Judge for this show is Jon Bast. The other show dates are June 14 with judge Bob Wise, and Sept. 20, judge TBA. Gates open at 8 a.m., show starts at 9 a.m. For information, email equestrian@sdcea.net or call 760-789-3407

April 25

PepperGlen Farm HJ: A Hunter-Jumper show at PepperGlen Farm, 3563 Pedley Ave., Norco, kicks off the show series. The course is set up on April 23 for practice beforehand. To learn more, visit pepperglen.com or call 951-817-1794.